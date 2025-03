Titty Tantrum: Topless French Women Shriek 'Heil Donald Trump, Heil Vladimir Putin, Heil Elon Musk' To Protest 'Fascist Epidemic' On Saturday a group of French feminists - who we're sure are absolute peaches to be around, did what any woman trying to be taken seriously would do - whipped out their tits and finger paints, then decorated each other with various flags, swastikas, and the message "FASCIST EPIDEMIC.