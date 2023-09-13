Donald Trump to Join Meet the Press for Pre-Taped Interview This Sunday

Kristen Welker will kick off her time as Meet the Press host with an attention-grabbing guest. Former president Donald Trump will appear in a pre-taped interview on this Sunday’s episode of the NBC news talk show, our sister site Deadline reports.
Kristen Welker will kick off her time as Meet the Press host with an attention-grabbing guest. Former president Donald Trump will appear in a pre-taped interview on this Sunday’s episode of the NBC news talk show, our sister site Deadline reports.
Свежие комментарии