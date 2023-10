Long Idea for Oil CRUDE OIL FUTURES (NOV 2023) NYMEX:CLX2023 Tradius_Trades ⌚️Waiting to See Reaction to Inverted Weekly FVG ⌚️ ⚫️H4 Strongly Broke Through Weekly Inverted FVG ⚫️Nice Confluence at the Level With a Reclaimed Bullish H4 OB ⚫️Want to see Bullish PA from this Level Target: Weekly - OB 90.