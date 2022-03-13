Nasdaq : big banks start buying nasdaq E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 technical say : nasdaq now have powerfull buy , it must see EMA200 daily (big orange line) soon then fibo 61% but if big bad news comes , low break , nasdaq can see other crash (above green arrow we must put buylimit with sl=80) advice= dont open sell , stil looking for low size buy with SL in pinbar low in 15min chart deep and hold it minimum 7-8 day until daily EMA200 (dont close sooon) see COT indicator , it show Big banks net order , they start buy nasdaq for hold 40-50 day until high !!! if you have old buys , 100% put hedge sellstop in low ,break low can crash nasdaq to 12500 area .