iStockphoto / Dzurag Two Americans are currently participating in a joint NASA and IMBP experiment and they are locked and sealed in isolation inside a Soviet-era capsule in Moscow The US State Department suggested all Americans leave Russia immediately but these two have no idea Russia attacked Ukraine and started a war and they won’t find out until July Read more NASA stories right here The US State Department issued a warning on Sunday for all United States citizens currently in Russia to leave immediately.