Defy, Deny, Defund, Deport, Destroy Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog, I must have dreamed a thousand dreams Been haunted by a million screams But I can hear the marching feet They’re moving into the street Now, did you read the news today? They say the danger has gone away But I can see the fire’s still alight They’re burning into the night There’s too many men, too many people Making too many problems And there’s not much love to go around Can’t you see this is the land of confusion? Genesis – Land of Confusion I think “Land of Confusion” is an accurate description of the world in 2025, even if the song was written in 1986 during the Reagan presidency.