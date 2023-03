ES to 3600, 3400, or 3200? E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! chiefwils0n Hi, I’m bearish on ES, based on the following: strong triple rejection on Weekly resistance zone Alternatively , the ES could recover from the current neutral pattern (symmetrical triangle) and retest Weekly Resistance at the 4200 level Weekly/ Monthly support is ~3600 Happy Trading!.