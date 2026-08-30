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Federal Court Rules Sexual AI Images Of Children Are Legal To Possess

Federal Court Rules Sexual AI Images Of Children Are Legal To Possess

Federal Court Rules Sexual AI Images Of Children Are Legal To Possess Perhaps sometimes it's best for judges to ignore technical loopholes and rigid legal precedent for the sake of doing the right thing?  Maybe, in extreme cases where absolute evil is involved, our system could dismiss the "rights of artists" and enforce restrictions based on the potential long term damage to society as a whole?  Yes, the constitutional conundrums are plenty, but can't we also simply use common sense? Because if we can't, these kinds of artistic "expressions" are going to inspire independent vigilantism and it will be the fault of the courts when this inevitably happens.

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