Nagorno-Karabakh: a year after the war

МОСКВА, 05 октября 2021, Институт РУССТРАТ. The anniversary of the Second Karabakh War was met in different ways in Azerbaijan and Armenia: Baku is celebrating the victory, Yerevan is talking about the dead and calling for the return of prisoners.

