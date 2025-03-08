Zero Hedge
ГлавнаяBlog
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

Zero Hedge

7 подписчиков

De-Dollarization Was Always More Of A Political Slogan Than A Pecuniary Fact

De-Dollarization Was Always More Of A Political Slogan Than A Pecuniary Fact

De-Dollarization Was Always More Of A Political Slogan Than A Pecuniary Fact Authored by Andrew Korybko via substack, The three-year-long NATO-Russian proxy war in Ukraine contributed to the belief that the international community had bifurcated into the West and the World Majority respectively, with the outcome of the aforesaid conflict determining which camp will most powerfully shape the global systemic transition.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии
наверх