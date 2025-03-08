De-Dollarization Was Always More Of A Political Slogan Than A Pecuniary Fact Authored by Andrew Korybko via substack, The three-year-long NATO-Russian proxy war in Ukraine contributed to the belief that the international community had bifurcated into the West and the World Majority respectively, with the outcome of the aforesaid conflict determining which camp will most powerfully shape the global systemic transition.
