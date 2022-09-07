Nomura: The Tightening Of Global Financial Conditions Will Not Stop Until. Despite all the hand-wringing and teeth-gnashing about lower asset prices - and "won't someone do something?" - Nomura's Charlie McElligott warns that the recent impulse tightening in global Financial Conditions (largely via US Dollar and Real Rates) likely will not stop until one or more of the following three events unfold: 1) Fed flip-flops - data allows Powell to signal a policy pivot without reminding markets of the 70s on-again-off-again FUBAR (not happening yet - The Fed desires this financial conditions tightening until inflation is on clear path towards target); 2) China stops playing “patty-cake” with negative RMB fixes (digitals at 7.