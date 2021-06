Results of the COLCORONA study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine Colchicine could be considered as a treatment for non-hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 by PCR test and at risk of complicationsMONTREAL, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) announces that the COLCORONA study results are published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.