Canadiens Shutdown Sens | RECAP: OTT @ MTL

Canadiens Lineup Forward lines Tyler Toffoli – Nick Suzuki – Brendan Gallagher Artturi Lehkonen – Ryan Poehling – Jesse Ylonen Laurent Dauphin – Mathieu Perreault – Gabriel Bourque Brandon Baddock – Jean-Christophe Beaudin – Alex Belzile Defence pairings Alexander Romanov – Jeff Petry Brett Kulak – Gianni Fairbrother Arber Xhekaj – Chris Wideman Goaltenders Cayden Primeau – Michael McNiven Scratches Injuries Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Carey Price (knee), Paul Byron (hip), Mike Hoffman (lower-body), Cedric Paquette (groin), Cole Caufield (shoulder), Mattias Norlinder (undisclosed), Sami Niku (concussion) Game Report In the first three games of the pre-season, the Canadiens were thoroughly dominated during 5-on-5 play.