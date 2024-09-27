Tricky Spot E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! martiedirect Thursday's candle closed above the prior day's high, reaching the weekly SIBI, overnight in the Asian session the price rallied, consolidated in London, and Reversed In the NY Session 4hr market structure is still bullish but at the top of the range creating a bearish reversal with high volume that created a bearish SIBI retesting value area high or the 4hr trading range/4hr Fixed Volume profile the 4hr bullish bars that traded away from POC showed an increase in volume but the bearish volume was higher m15 has two potential areas from long at 20,271.