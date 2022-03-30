Justin Bieber Viciously Booed After Trolling Canadiens Fans At Concert In Montreal

Getty Image Justin Bieber couldn’t stop himself from ruffling feathers during a concert in Montreal The singer (and Maple Leafs fan) drew the ire of the crowd after taking aim at the struggling Canadiens Read more hockey stories here When you consider an NHL team based in Canada hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since the Canadians secured the right to hoist the hallowed piece of hockey hardware all the way back in 1993, it’s pretty funny to watch rival fans of the franchises that call America’s Hat home debate whose squad reigns supreme in arguments that essentially boil down to which one is the least pathetic.