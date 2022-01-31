E-mini Nasdaq 100 Futures-15,350 Target E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! anthonycrudele The trend is back in favor of the bulls! Some people use trend lines to determine trends, but I use Bollinger Bands to determine bullish , bearish or neutral conditions and in today's video I explain how I use Bollinger Bands to determine that the E-mini Nasdaq 100 Futures are now back to being bullish and how my strategy triggered a long setup with a target of 15,350 in the coming week(s).