Russia, Ukraine Reach Breakthrough Over Blocked Grain Exports: UN Chief Is this the beginning of a solution to the Ukraine grain export impasse which has been threatening to put large swathes of dependent populations across the Middle East and Africa on the brink of famine? On Wednesday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that warring powers are on the cusp of a deal to free up Black Sea exports after multiple intense rounds of talks in Istanbul, saying an "important and substantive step" was made towards reaching a comprehensive agreement.