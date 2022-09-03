JPM: "Clients Will Feel More Comfortable Buying Stocks After We See Panic Selling" One week ago, as stocks tumbled after the bear-market rally fizzled halted abruptly by the 200dma, even Goldman's biggest trading desk bull, Scott Rubner, capitulated and responding to client questions whether this is the time to sell, he said yes, and warned that as markets enter September, traditionally the weakest month for stocks, with CTAs turning full-blown sellers (see "Now It Gets Ugly: CTAs Turn Short, Have Over $8BN To Sell This Week"), it's time to play defense (a call which he has doubled down on in his latest note from Friday which we will discuss shortly and is available to pro subscribers).