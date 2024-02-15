Japan Enters Recession With Nikkei About To Hit All Time High It's not like anyone actually believes it any more, but if anyone needed the most clear and concise proof that there is no, zero, zilch connection between the economy and stock market, look no further than Japan where the Nikkei has more than doubled from the covid lows and is about to breach its all time bubble highs set in in the last days of 1989.
