GOLD is getting some rest to fly again Gold Futures COMEX_DL:GC1! HASSOUNI-trading hello gold poeple adept For gold I think it is now just taking some rest to fly again in order to has its TP1: 3075 and next TP2:3755, but our precious metal can gow down until 2450 but keep in mind that gold is always for buy because if you short it you will suffer.