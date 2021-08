Largest US Food Distributor Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked; Price Shock Imminent One of the defining features of the early phases of the covid pandemic, when public fear was rampant and when few wanted to take chances that supply chains would remain viable, is that for a brief period US supermarkets resembled those of the USSR circa the late 1980s: many items were in short supply, and some - notably toilet paper, clorox, and perishables such as milk - were out of stock for weeks.