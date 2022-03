10 year T-note Futures ( ZB1! ) , H4 potential for bearish dip U.S. TREASURY BOND FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZB1! SCLOWs Title: 10 year T-note Futures ( ZB1! ) , H4 potential for bearish dip Type: Bearish Dip Resistance : 161'08 Pivot : 160'11 Support : 156'19 Preferred Case: Price is near pivot level of 160'11 which is also the graphical overlap resistance.