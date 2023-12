Trump Demands Action After 20% Of Mail-in Voters Admit To Fraud In 2020 Election Survey Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Former President Donald Trump issued an urgent call for action to his fellow Republicans over what he called "the biggest story of the year," namely a survey showing that 20 percent of mail-in voters admitted to committing at least one kind of voter fraud in the 2020 election.