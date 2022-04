Oils flagging on the weekly! CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! ismartinvesting looking like a triple bottom with a bull flag! Economy's is in better shape than what people are saying or is the bull run over again? We should expect another correction coming in soon and with the banks down and real estate stocks down covid stocks down and most large tech not recovering to highs it can be some lower lows.