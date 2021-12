Options Medium-term Week Review GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! yorgwarez Let's jump to analyse the data from Options market and scan main markets from D1 timeframe perspective: DAX - opposite signals from Options flow, as in general we have recently present Bullish sentiment for last 3 sessions, but Option Volume flow still points to Bearish signal (as PUT Volume aka red line is higher/above CALL Volume aka green line).