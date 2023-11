IOC Faces Pressure To Cancel Swimming Event In Doha Authored by Susan Crabtree via RealClear Wire, More than a half-century ago, the world awakened to the threat of terrorism at major sporting events when eight men in jumpsuits hopped the fence at Munich’s Olympic Village and carried out an attack that would ultimately leave 11 of Israel’s athletes dead, along with a West German policeman and five of the eight assailants.