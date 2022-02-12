Аbout the negotiations between the Russian and British defence ministers

МОСКВА, 13 февраля 2022, Институт РУССТРАТ. The visit of British Defence Minister Ben Wallace to Moscow is of interest, if only because the last time the heads of the military departments of the Russian Federation and Britain met was in 2014.
МОСКВА, 13 февраля 2022, Институт РУССТРАТ. The visit of British Defence Minister Ben Wallace to Moscow is of interest, if only because the last time the heads of the military departments of the Russian Federation and Britain met was in 2014.
Свежие комментарии