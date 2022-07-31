Zenas BioPharma Obtains IND Approval in China for Phase 1/2 Study of ZB001 for the Treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease WALTHAM, Mass and SHANGHAI, China, July 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenas BioPharma, a global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of immune-based therapies for patients in need around the world, announced that it has received approval of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ZB001 for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED).