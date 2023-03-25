US Weighs Expanding Fed's Emergency Liquidity Program To Stabilize First Republic, Other Regional Banks One day after a lengthy meeting on the growing bank crisis by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (chaired by Janet Yellen who five years ago vowed there would be "no financial crises in her lifetime") on the last day of a week which started with the collapse of Credit Suisse and culminated with US regional banks nursing historic losses amid speculation that First Republic Bank could keel over any moment and drag down countless other names with it, even though the FSOC assured Americans that "while some institutions have come under stress, the U.