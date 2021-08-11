✅LUMBER SWING TRADE OPPORTUNITY|LONG RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:LBS1! ProSignalsFx LUMBER making a massive correction From the spectacular bubble like covid rally And the price will soon be retesting an important weekly support From where I am expecting a pullback upwards With the chance of retesting the level above SUGGESTED TRADE: ☑️Buy CALL options 600$ strike ☑️Expiration end of the year: ☑️Either November 2021 or January 2022 ☑️I would go for January ☑️You can see the options chain for lumber futures at the CME website ✅Like and subscribe to never miss a new idea!✅ .