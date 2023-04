Crudeoil Prediction CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) MCX:CRUDEOIL1! paisachapo Hi every one Crdue Oil march 2022 top tha crude oil march 2023 bottom se reverse I earned 800% return on capital using OTM option march top jun doulbe top march bottom 2023 jun 2023 either double bottom or jun 2024 target 11000 RS.