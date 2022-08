Nomura Warns This Week's OpEx Is "Real": Massive Amount Of Delta Could Spark "De-Risking Flow" Last week saw more "disinflationary" US data (misses in CPI, PPI and Friday's U Mich 1Y Inflation Expectations vs prior “peak inflation” highs and Street estimates) 'light the match' for yet another squeeze-driven rip higher in stocks prompted by an improvement in the odds of sticking a “goldilocks” soft-landing, via a perceived lowering the risk of further Fed “hawkish overshoot” / policy-error.