Potential LONG confirmation of S&P500 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! TrainingTrader Looking at the previous price confirmation, when price met the 50 exponential moving average ( EMA ) and formed at least a piercing line candlestick pattern, price moves towards the upside If the October candlestick of the S&P500 were to close at least 50% of the previous month candlestick , we are likely to see a reversal movement of the equities market.