We Can't Ban Our Way To A Better World Authored by Charles Krblich via The Brownstone Institute, Il nous faut de l’audace, encore de l’audace, toujours de l’audace! (We need audacity, more audacity, always audacity!) Georges Jacques Danton Just a short time ago, on a Saturday, before a flake of snow glistened in the air on the following Sunday, an imminent weather emergency caused New York Governor Kathy Hochul to “ban travel” and postpone the Steelers-Bills super Wild Card game until the following Monday.