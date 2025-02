1pm CRT 30m Candle Model (NY Session PM Model) Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures CME_MINI:MNQ1! EaszzzyE Establish CRT Range of 1p-130p Drop down to 2m/1m and refine CRT range to candle body highs/lows on the 2m/1m timeframe Look for TS of nearest candle body high/lows within first 20 mins after 130p EST Execute reversal from 50% to 100% of refined CRT range, ideally 75 tick spread NQ/MNQ Entry Structure: Bulk - 60% (3 mnq, 1 nq) --- Exit: Opposing End of Range (Origin of TS) Runner - 30% (2 mnq) --- Exit: One (1) .