via AJ Shorter / Pit Viper Playoff football is finally here! The football season may be coming to an end, but let’s get things straight—Pit Viper’s takeover outside the extreme sports world is far from over! During the regular season, the kick-ass sunglasses brand took on new partnerships with several pro teams, even throwing down with the New England Patriots for a tailgate full of outrageous challenges and thousands of dollars in giveaways.