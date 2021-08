Japan Plans To Build Undersea Tunnel To Help Dump Radioactive Water From Fukushima Into The Pacific In a world where the UN is pressuring the west (but oddly not China) to drastically lower emissions to save the world from global warming, where ESG investing is the hottest new trend in the investment universe, it's remarkable that the government of Japan would do something so retrograde as to dump treated wastewater from the ruined Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant off shore.