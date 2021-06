May Payrolls Preview: A 1 Million "Whisper" Up until this morning, the big risk heading into tomorrow's payrolls report was for yet another subpar print (as a reminder last month's jobs report showed a paltry 266K jobs were added, a huge miss to expectations), but then today's blockbuster ADP report, which showed 978K private jobs far above the highest forecast, changed everything (even if the ADP report has a reputation of being chronically incorrect, with zero predictive power).