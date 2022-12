Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last week hosted a series of meetings in Riyadh between China’s President Xi Jinping and the leaders of countries in the Arab League, like some even more twisted version of the ‘Love Island’ dating program, in which the winners among the Arab League suitors ultimately are inveigled into enormous debt by the tall, dark and interesting Xi, and then into lifelong political and economic servitude when they cannot repay it.