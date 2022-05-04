FOMC: More Room For Hawkish Than Dovish Surprises By Steve Englander, head of G10 FX and North America Macro Strategy at Standard Chartered Summary: The strong consensus is that policy rates move 50bps higher and QT is announced We see a hawkish stance as more likely than dovish at this meeting Widening the scope for 75bp hikes at future meetings or faster QT are the main hawkish risks Indicating satisfaction with market pricing would be seen as dovish Market fears may rise as FOMC approaches and unwind temporarily if the FOMC does just as expected Hawkishness not yet interrupted Money markets are pricing a c.