VX hit 20 Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) Futures CBOE_DLY:VX1! Lingamfelter VX: Daily: -broke a downtrend in momentum Weekly: (will publish separately) -hit the uptrend line and bounced away ES: breaking down YM: breaking down NQ: also large candle though support PA and rsi not broken yet it would be nice to get a bounce in the indices and pullback in the vx, but thats hard to tell with so many trend violations today.