Internet Reacts With Horror To Revolting Hamburger Being Sold By British Soccer Team

Pixabay People are absolutely revolted by a hamburger being sold by a Premier League team A picture of a burger a fan purchased at a Leeds United game went viral for all of the wrong reasons Check out more food news here A lot of sports teams have made a concerted effort to step up their concessions game in recent years, but for the most part, anyone who attends an event in person knows there’s a good chance they’re going to end up shelling out a painful amount of money for the food that typically leaves plenty to be desired whenever they head to a stadium or arena.