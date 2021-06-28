Politics

U.S. Carries Out Airstrikes in Iraq and Syria

“The United States carried out airstrikes early Monday morning in Iraq and Syria against two Iranian-backed militias that the Pentagon said had conducted drone strikes against American personnel in Iraq in recent weeks,” the New York Times reports.

