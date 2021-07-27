Jacket Society

4 подписчика

Свежие комментарии

  • Owen Stone
    when i saw the blue scarf i though it was a one of one but now I see this one it takes some of the punch away.A Fresh And Clean...
  • Owen Stone
    the blue and white leopard print scarf is really unique. I can't say i've a piece like that around too often.Wearing My Red Th...
  • Owen Stone
    really nice jacket. Reminds me of the days when I wore my navy blues.My Military Jacke...

Mixing Patterns With Stripes And Snakeskin Prints

Mixing Patterns With Stripes And Snakeskin Prints

Mixing Patterns With Stripes And Snakeskin Prints Since I have been talking a lot about transitional looks recently, I wanted to mention that one of the easiest color combos for transitional looks are a black and white or black and ivory combo.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх
,,