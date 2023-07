Woke Researchers Spin Mockery Of STEM/Trans Survey Into Laughable 'Online Fascism' Paper After a national survey meant to assess the representation of "transgender and gender nonconforming" undergrads in science, technology, engineering and math fields elicited a major dose of sarcasm and insults, five woke researchers have written a paper arguing the responses are proof that "fascist ideologues" are "living ‘inside the house’ of engineering and computer science.