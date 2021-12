The Joy Of Stealing Authored by MN Gordon via EconomicPrism.com, I’ve been caught stealing Once, when I was five I enjoy stealing It’s just as simple as that Well, it’s just a, simple fact When I want something, And I don’t want to pay for it I walk right, through the door Walk right through the door Hey all right! If I get by, it’s mine Mine all mine! – , by Jane’s Addiction “No Cause for Alarm” Robbery.