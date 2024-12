Moody's Cuts France In Surprise Downgrade Amid Mounting Political Chaos Two weeks ago, at the end of November, when many were expecting Moody's to downgrade France's Aa2 rating (after it was put on negative outlook in October), the rating agency chickened out as there was still hope that Macron might salvage some of the political chaos engulfing Europe's second biggest economy, and well aware that telling the truth in Europe is very costly.