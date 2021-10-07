Politics

77 подписчиков

Свежие комментарии

  • Mehmet Gkta
    thank you..Kelly Thinks He’s...
  • Robert Hall
    Maybe DeSantis just gave Mueller reason to add him to the list of people being investigated.GOP Lawmaker Floa...
  • ngangawasom
    Trump is HeartlessTrump Confirms He...

Jared Golden Says Reconciliation Bill Needs Work

Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) writes in the Portland Press Herald that he doesn’t support the budget reconciliation bill yet: “I strongly support the bipartisan infrastructure bill and think the House should pass and send it to the president immediately.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх