GoFundMe Takes Down Campaigns For Arizona Rancher Accused Of Shooting Illegal Alien Authored by Lorenz Duchamps via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The GoFundMe fundraising website removed multiple campaigns that were set up to support and raise money for a 73-year-old Arizona rancher who was arrested in late January and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing an illegal alien who reportedly trespassed on his property.