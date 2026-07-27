Left-Wing Activists Rush To Defend Islamic Migrants After Attack On Berlin Pride Parade Is "suicidal empathy" the real cause of the western world's immigration crisis? Or, is the political left completely devoid of empathy? Is the multicultural agenda so important to them that they're willing to sacrifice their own people to protect it? The problem of "intersectionality" and engineered mass immigration is that progressive ideals are not shared or respected by most cultures.